1 dead in Mumbai fire at Ghatkopar pizza hotel
The fire broke out in the meter room of Juno's Pizza Hotel in Vishwas building.
One person died on Saturday in a fire incident at an eatery in Mumbai suburb Ghatkopar, while 22 had to be rushed to a hospital following complaints of breathlessness. Most were expected to be released after first aid, officials said. Initial reports said the blaze was at Parekh Hospital on Saturday afternoon, which later turned out to be erroneous as the Mumbai Fire Brigade confirmed that the blaze was reported from a building adjacent to the hospital.
The deceased has been identified as Qurshi Dedhia (46), who was declared brought dead at the hospital. The fire broke out in the meter room of Juno's Pizza Hotel in Vishwas building.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
