Energy price fall by March is unrealistic, Italian economy minister says

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 16:08 IST
Energy price fall by March is unrealistic, Italian economy minister says
Giancarlo Giorgetti Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Saturday it was unrealistic to expect energy prices to fall by March and that the war in Ukraine will come to an end.

He told an event in Rome that Italy was studyng a mechanism to shield households and business from soaring energy bills, which could enter into force next spring.

