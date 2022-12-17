Left Menu

Fire breaks out in air filter company at Pune's Shirur town, 2 workers injured

At least two workers were injured after a fire broke out in an air filter company near the Bhima Koregaon area of Shirur town in the Pune district of Maharashtra on Saturday.

Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At least two workers were injured after a fire broke out in an air filter company near the Bhima Koregaon area of Shirur town in the Pune district of Maharashtra on Saturday. According to the Pune Fire Department, as many as six fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

"Fire breaks out in an air filter company near Bhima Koregaon area of Shirur town in Pune. Six fire tenders have reached the spot. Two workers were injured," said the Fire Department. Meanwhile, one person died on Saturday in a fire incident at an eatery in the Mumbai suburb of Ghatkopar, while 22 had to be rushed to hospital following complaints of breathlessness. Most were expected to be released after first aid, officials said.

Initial reports said the blaze was at Parekh Hospital on Saturday afternoon, which later turned out to be erroneous as the Mumbai Fire Brigade confirmed that the blaze was reported from a building adjacent to the hospital. The deceased has been identified as Qurshi Dedhia (46), who was declared brought dead at the hospital.

The fire broke out in the meter room of Juno's Pizza Hotel in Vishwas building. (ANI)

