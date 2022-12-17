SKUAST Jammu and Kashmir should start two incubation centres for training of farmers: Atal Dulloo

The J-K Advisory Board for Development of Kisans on Saturday convened a board meeting under the chairmanship of Agriculture Production Department Vice Chairman and Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Atal Dulloo. The meeting had a detailed discussion on the present status of the irrigation network in Jammu division besides chalking out a workable solution for complete de-slitting and renovation of irrigation canals, minors and tributaries so that farmers whose land is on the tail end of these canals can get water throughout the crop season.

Further, a proper calendar for the opening and closing of these canals was discussed based on the actual requirement of water as per available cultivable area, after considering the present environmental changes viz-a-viz global warming. While addressing the meeting, ACS said that the concerns raised by board members need to be addressed jointly and the irrigation problem in the Jammu division needs to be tackled seriously.

"SKUAST-Jammu and SKUAST-Kashmir should immediately start two Incubation Centres where training to farmers can be given on the usage of water in their crops, management of irrigation resources, proper and judicious use of fertilizers in their fields," he said. Asking the Irrigation and Flood Control Department Jammu to schedule a workable calendar in consultation with the Director of Agriculture Department Jammu for the opening and closure of these canals, he said that it would address the concerns of the farmers.

ACS said that the defunct khulls, dug wells and tube wells should be immediately made operational and proper funds be projected in this regard. "The siphons constructed on irrigation canals which have either damaged or blocked should be immediately repaired," he further said.

Atal Dulloo asked the Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control Department Jammu to keep sufficient submersible pumps, Electric motors and diesel generators available as stand-by units in these water scarcity areas so that water should remain available to the farmers around the clock. Regarding the availability of Electric supply to motors installed in farmer's fields, he asked the Chief Engineer PDCL Jammu to schedule the curtailment programme as per the requirement and needs of farmers.

Taking a serious note of the non-allotment of solar pumps to the farmers who have deposited their marginal money under the PM-KUSUM scheme with the J&K Energy Development Agency, Atal Dulloo directed CEO JKEDA to immediately initiate action against the company or firm who has failed to deliver solar pumps to the farmers. He further asked for covering the maximum number of farmers under the PM-KUSUM Scheme. The meeting was attended by Board members, the head of departments of Agriculture, the Chief Engineer of Irrigation and Flood Control, Jammu, Chief Engineer Ravi Tawi Irrigation Jammu, the Director of Rural Development Jammu, the CEO of JKEDA, the Director of Metrological Department Jammu, Regional Director Central Ground Water Jammu and Chief Engineer PDCL, Jammu.

Professor J P Sharma, Vice Chancellor SKUAST, Jammu was also present in the meeting. (ANI)

