Man shot dead by neighbours in UP's Azamgarh
- Country:
- India
A 40-year-old man was shot dead by his neighbours over enmity in a village here, police said on Sunday.
The incident occurred on Saturday night in Tarwan area's Baghra village, they said.
The accused, identified as Pancham Yadav, Saksham Yadav, Arvind and Lalji, are absconding, they said.
Ravishesh Yadav, who runs a school, was killed in the attack while his brother Sachin suffered a bullet injury on his leg, Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said.
Sachin said that his brother sustained four bullet injuries, police said.
Efforts are on to nab the accused, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pancham Yadav
- Lalji
- Tarwan
- Sachin
- Saksham Yadav
- Ravishesh Yadav
- Arvind
- Baghra
ALSO READ
Sachin Pilot releases video welcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra
"Keep inspiring": Sachin Tendulkar wishes birthday to Mithali Raj
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi breaks into tribal dance with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Kamal Nath
Rajasthan Cong fully united, focused on making Bharat Jodo Yatra historic in state: Sachin Pilot to PTI.
Rajasthan Cong fully united, focused on ensuring success of Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sachin Pilot