Man shot dead by neighbours in UP's Azamgarh

18-12-2022
A 40-year-old man was shot dead by his neighbours over enmity in a village here, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Tarwan area's Baghra village, they said.

The accused, identified as Pancham Yadav, Saksham Yadav, Arvind and Lalji, are absconding, they said.

Ravishesh Yadav, who runs a school, was killed in the attack while his brother Sachin suffered a bullet injury on his leg, Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said.

Sachin said that his brother sustained four bullet injuries, police said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, they said.

