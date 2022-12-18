8 held for raping minor in Maharashtra's Palghar

Eight men have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday. According to the Palghar police, on Saturday afternoon, the victim's family lodged a complaint at the police station that the girl had not come home since 8 o'clock on Friday.

The police immediately filed a complaint and got involved in the investigation. On Saturday evening, the girl was found in a forest by the seashore, the police said.

According to police, the girl told them that she was taken by one of the accused on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday to a vacant bungalow in the Satpati's Mahim area where the eight men sexually assaulted her. All the accused allegedly raped the girl till Saturday morning and then threw her in a forest and ran away, the police said.

The police have detained eight men on the basis of the victim's statement and have registered a case against the them at Palghar's Satpati police station under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. (ANI)

