Gadkari launches 8 National Highway projects worth Rs 1,800 cr in Maharashtra's Nashik

Union Minister For Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 8 National Highway projects of 226 km length worth Rs 1,800 crore at Igatpuri, Nashik, Maharashtra.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 21:42 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo:Twitter/Nitin Gadkari). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 8 National Highway projects of 226 kms worth Rs 1,800 crore at Igatpuri, Nashik, Maharashtra. Union Minister of State Bharti Pawar, Member of Parliament Subhash Bhamre, Hemant Godse, MLAs and officials were present on the occasion.

According to an official release, with these highway projects transportation in the district will be accessible and safe, fuel and time will be saved, as well as pollution will be lessened. "These projects will make it easier for agricultural and handicraft businesses to reach the local markets, help in connectivity of the rural areas with the cities more accessible, as well as new industries and new employment opportunities will be created through them," the statement said.

Earlier on Friday, Gadkari said that before the end of 2024, road infrastructure will be equal to the standard of the USA. Addressing the 95th FICCI Annual convention, the minister said that "We are making the World Standard Road infrastructure in the country and promising you that before the end of 2024, our road infrastructure will be equal to the standard of the USA, American standards."

Addressing the issue of logistics cost he said that it is an effort to take up to 9 per cent by the end of 2024. "Our logistics cost is a big problem. Presently, it comes to 16 per cent, but I am promising you that up to the end of 2024, we will take it to the single digit, up to 9 per cent", he added.

Talking about the construction industry which consumes 40 per cent of Global resources, the minister said that we are trying to minimise the use of steel in construction work by adopting substitutes. "We know that the construction industry not only contributes significantly to environmental pollution but also consumes 40 per cent of global materials and resources. We focus on reducing the cost of resources and improving the quality of construction. As we are aware that cement and steel are the major components for construction, so we are trying to minimise the use of steel in construction work by trying to adopt substitutes", said the minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

