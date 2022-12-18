Left Menu

Happiness Club of Avadh Girls' Degree College launches Dost Box where students can share problems

The Happiness Club of the famous Avadh Girls' Degree College in Lucknow has prepared a 'DOST BOX' through which girl students can exchange their thoughts and problems.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 22:46 IST
Happiness Club of Avadh Girls' Degree College launches Dost Box where students can share problems
'DOST BOX' set up by Avadh Girls' Degree College in Lucknow (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Happiness Club of the famous Avadh Girls' Degree College in Lucknow has prepared a 'DOST BOX' through which girl students can exchange their thoughts and problems. This is being done to tackle the mental and physical issues of the students studying in college. The Principal of Awadh Girls' Degree College, Prof Bina Rai said, "Nowadays the biggest problem among children is mental health and due to social pressures, boys and girls are unable to discuss these problems at home or in schools and colleges."

"To solve this problem, 'DOST BOX' was started under Happiness Club in Awadh Girls' Degree College," the principal added. This box is like a suggestion box in which students can put a slip with their problem on it and at the same time keep their identity confidential. Every Thursday, the box will be opened and the problems will be looked into. A special session will be held in the college in this regard in which experts, counsellors, and doctors will be present. Apart from this, 50 girl students will be nominated as peer educators who shall be assigned to help others.

'DOST BOX' was started by the college in collaboration with NSS students, in which most of the responsibility is given to the girl students of NSS. When college students were asked about this box, they highly appreciated the initiative.

The students said, "Sometimes there are certain problems which cannot be shared at home or with friends, for which the 'DOST BOX' will be very useful. This is because students can express their problems while keeping their identity confidential and get the solution to the problem from the college." The students also informed that so far several slips have been put in this box, which shall be opened on coming Thursday, after which separate sessions will be conducted for the students. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
4
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022