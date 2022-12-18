World Cup titles by nations
World Cup titles by nations: Brazil 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002) Germany 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) Italy 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006) Argentina 3 (1978, 1986, 2022) France 2 (1998, 2018) Uruguay 2 (1930, 1950) England 1 (1966) Spain 1 (2010).
