Peru hires former Brazil coach Mano Menezes to guide men''s national team

Former Brazil coach Mano Menezes has been appointed as the new coach of Peru's national team, the Peruvian soccer federation said Thursday. The 63-year-old Menezes replaces Oscar Ibañez, who was fired after the team failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. ''We know that the last few years haven't been so brilliant in terms of results, but we are here because we can do something to get back on track so that Peru can once again be a leading player,'' Menezes said. The Brazilian's last job was with Gremio where he spent eight months and guided them to a ninth-place finish in the Brazilian championship to secure a spot in the 2026 Copa Sudamericana. Menezes managed the Brazilian national team between 2010 and 2012. During his tenure, Brazil fell to 14th place in the FIFA rankings, its lowest ever. Menezes has also managed other prominent Brazilian clubs, including Fluminense, Corinthians, Flamengo, Cruzeiro, and Palmeiras. Outside of Brazil, he has coached Shandong Luneng in China and Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Peru also missed the 2022 World Cup. It qualified for the 2018 edition in Russia.

