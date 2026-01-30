Left Menu

Right back Alex Freeman, a hopeful for this years U.S. World Cup roster, transferred Thursday to Spains Villarreal from Major League Soccers Orlando City. A 21-year-old son of former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Freeman, Alex made his U.S. national team debut in May against Turkey.

Right back Alex Freeman, a hopeful for this year's U.S. World Cup roster, transferred Thursday to Spain's Villarreal from Major League Soccer's Orlando City. A 21-year-old son of former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Freeman, Alex made his U.S. national team debut in May against Turkey. Getting playing time while Sergiño Dest regained fitness after a torn ACL, Freeman made 13 international appearances and scored twice in a November friendly against Uruguay. Freeman finished third in voting for the U.S. Soccer Federation Male Player of the Year. He played his first MLS match for Orlando on April 29, 2023, entering in second-half stoppage time. He had two more substitute MLS appearances in 2024, totaling 10 minutes, then took over as starting right back last season from Dagur Dan Thórhallsson. Freeman scored six goals in 29 league matches for Orlando last year. He was selected to the MLS All-Star team and was voted MLS Young Player of the Year. Orlando said it will receive a sell-on percentage if Freeman makes a future move. Now 53, Antonio played nine seasons in the NFL, making the All-Pro team in 1998 and winning the 1997 Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers.

