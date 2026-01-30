Brazil's Lula discharged from hospital after cataract surgery

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio ⁠Lula da Silva was discharged ​from hospital on ‍Friday after undergoing successful ⁠cataract ‌surgery ⁠on his left ‍eye, the government said ​in a statement.

The ⁠80-year-old leader ⁠will resume regular activities ⁠on Monday, the statement ⁠added.

