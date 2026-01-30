Brazil's Lula discharged from hospital after cataract surgery
Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 19:09 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was discharged from hospital on Friday after undergoing successful cataract surgery on his left eye, the government said in a statement.
The 80-year-old leader will resume regular activities on Monday, the statement added.
