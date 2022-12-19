Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolts Uttarkashi

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolted Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi early Monday, the National Center for Seismology informed.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 08:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 08:26 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolts Uttarkashi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolted Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi early Monday, the National Center for Seismology informed. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred 24km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand at around 1:50 am. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 19-12-2022, 01:50:05 IST, Lat: 30.68 & Long: 78.68, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 24km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India," the National Center for Seismology tweeted. Earlier, on November 6, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale rocked Uttarkhand's Tehri.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 06-11-2022, 08:33:03 IST, Lat: 30.67 & Long: 78.60, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 17km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand," the NCS had tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022