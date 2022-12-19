Left Menu

Rajasthan: Woman killed with heavy stones, lover arrested

A person was arrested for allegedly killing a woman with heavy stones, near a mine in Rajasthan, the police informed on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 08:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 08:28 IST
Rajasthan: Woman killed with heavy stones, lover arrested
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A person was arrested for allegedly killing a woman with heavy stones, near a mine in Rajasthan, the police informed on Sunday. Additional SP Kishori Lal informed that the victim' Gyanibai's body was found crushed under a stone, adding that her body as well as the stones near her bore blood marks.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the Dog Squad were called to the scene after which the police started the investigation. The police said they were looking into all aspects of the case.

The police were informed by the victim's neighbours that Gyanibai and Chandraprakash, the accused, were in a relationship. They had known each other and were working together at the mine, police said.

Further, according to the police, the two had developed differences over the past few days, after which the deceased started ignoring the accused. Later, the accused called her near the mine and killed her with stones, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022