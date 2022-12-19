Left Menu

Fire put out at unit of Siberian oil and gas condensate field

19-12-2022
A fire at an oil and gas condensate Markovskoye (Markovsky) field in Russia's Irkutsk region in Siberia was extinguished, Igor Kobzev, governor of the region said on Monday. Seven people were injured, Kobzev said on the Telegram messaging app. Six were hospitalised, with two in a serious condition.

"There is no danger to residents," Kobzev said. The fire broke out Sunday over an area of about 1,000 square metres. The field is owned by the Irkutsk Oil Company (INK), one of Russia's largest private oil producers. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

