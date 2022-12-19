Left Menu

Delhi-NCR wakes up to fog; AQI at 327

As the mercury levels recorded a drop in Delhi and the NCR region, a thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 10:47 IST
Delhi-NCR wakes up to fog; AQI at 327
Visual from India Gate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the mercury levels recorded a drop in Delhi and the NCR region, a thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital on Monday. The fog resulted in reduced visibility in the region and the vehicles were seen with their headlight on during the morning hours.

The air quality was in the 'very poor' category with an overall AQI of 327 in Delhi today. The AQI in Noida was recorded at 399 while AQI in Gurugram stood at 302.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Delhi's air quality was also recorded in the 'very poor' category on Sunday.

Smog engulfed the national capital as the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category with an overall Air Quality Index of 327 on Sunday evening. The AQI in the Delhi University area stood at 365 while the AQI was recorded to be at 293 near Lodhi Road. The area nearby the IIT Delhi recorded an AQI of 297 while it stood at 335 at the IGI Airport T3.

Delhi air stood at 'very poor' category on Sunday morning with AQI reaching 322. The Air Quality of the national capital, which was at a moderate level for the last few days, dipped over the weekend. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022