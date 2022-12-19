Left Menu

Delhi HC issues show cause notice to lawyer in contempt case

The Delhi High Court issued a show cause notice to an advocate in a sou moto contempt case on Monday.

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a show cause notice to an advocate in a sou moto contempt case. A division bench of justices Sidharth Mridul and Talwant Singh issued notice to advocate Shakti Chand Rana to show why not a contempt proceeding be started against him. None appeared on his behalf.

The bench directed the advocate to file a reply in four weeks' time. He has been directed to remain present personally in the next hearing date on January 30, 2023. The bench has directed the registry to serve the notice through all means. The bench also directed to execute dasti order at the residence through the concerned SHO.

The bench initiated the proceeding after taking cognizance of the direction of the Chief Justice. This matter was forwarded to the bench of Chief Justice by justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora through the order of December 14, 2022. (ANI)

