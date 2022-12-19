Wipro acquires packaged food and spices brand Nirapara

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 15:02 IST
Wipro Consumer Care on Monday announced its entry into the packaged food and spice segment by acquiring Nirapara, one of the largest-selling traditional food brands in Kerala.

The deal size was not disclosed by the company. The Wipro group arm has signed a definitive agreement with Nirapara, a company statement said.

With this acquisition, Wipro Consumer Care joins FMCG firms such as Dabur, Emami, Tata Consumer Products Ltd and ITC, which are already present in the spices market.

Launched in 1976, Nirapara is known for its blended spices. The brand leads in producing a large variety of spice mixes, and rice powder used in making 'appam', 'idiyappam', etc.

''Nirapara is our 13th acquisition and gives us a clear foothold in the spices and read-to-cook segment,'' Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and Executive Director - Wipro Enterprises Vineet Agarwal said.

Presently, Nirapara's 63 per cent business comes from Kerala, 8 per cent from rest of India and the remaining 29 per cent from international markets, largely Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and Executive Director – Wipro Enterprises Anil Chugh said there is a huge opportunity in this space for shifting consumers from unorganized to organized market by offering authentic, pure and trusted spice mixes.

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, a part of Wipro Enterprises, is among the fastest growing FMCG businesses in India.

The company recorded a revenue of Rs 8,630 crore in FY22 and its business includes personal wash products, toiletries, facial care products, wellness products, home care products, electrical wire devices, domestic and commercial lighting and seating solutions.

It has a strong brand presence with significant market share across segments in India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

