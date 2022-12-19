AIM opens applications for ‘ATL Marathon 2022-23’

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog today opened applications for 'ATL Marathon 2022-23'- a flagship innovation challenge under AIM's Atal Tinkering Labs program.

ATL Marathon is a national level innovation challenge for young innovators across India who can solve community problems of their choice, develop innovative solutions in the form of working prototypes or, minimum viable product (MVP).

The last edition of the Marathon witnessed 7000+ innovations, the top 350 of them got internship opportunities with reputed companies in India, prizes and certificates from AIM, NITI Aayog. This year's ATL Marathon is going to be bigger and grander.

The theme for this edition of ATL Marathon is "India's G20 Presidency". As India assumed the presidency of the G20 this year, AIM has designed the problem statements based on G20's working group inspiring recommendations on internationally relevant issues in respective areas of the focus.

The idea is to create a huge opportunity for students to innovate not just for the better India but for the world by resolving global problems in various sectors. It is going to be a watershed moment for India and a unique opportunity for students to solve local and global problems.

This year, students have the option of submitting projects in areas apart from the specified themes. Students will be able to solve local community problems different from the problem statements given.

ATL Marathon 2022-23 is available in Hindi also. Students can get all details about ATL Marathon in English & Hindi and submit their entries in both languages.

Top teams will get an Internship opportunity through the Student Innovator Program with leading corporates & Incubation Centres of India, certificates from AIM, NITI Aayog and many more exciting opportunities.

Unveiling the challenge, Mission Director AIM Dr Chintan Vaishnav said "This is an exciting moment for all of us as. We have seen some brilliant innovations from last Marathons and we are sure this year too, we will get to see some exciting innovations. For students, ATL Marathon is a great journey from building a great team to resolving a problem of national importance."

Emphasizing the importance of this year's theme, he said that this year the Marathon is going to be a crucial one as students will be working on problem statements which have derived from G20's global relevant issues. He encouraged students to come forward and be a part of this golden opportunity.

(With Inputs from PIB)