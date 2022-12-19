BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa hits out at Congress after Tytler says he will join Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday came down heavily on Congress leader Jagdish Tytler after the latter on Monday said that his name was cleared by the CBI in the anti-Sikh riots case of 1984. The BJP leader said, "the CBI did not give him clean chit but it was given during the Congress government."

"This is the same Jagdish Tytler whom Dr Manmohan Singh had thrown out of his government when the Nanavati Commission had mentioned his (Tytler) name in its report and insisted that cases should be filed against him," Sirsa said. "The case against Jagdish Tytler is still going on in the CBI court, in which the main witness has given his testimony. And he has also told in his testimony how Jagdish Tytler was present when his family was being burnt alive in the Pulbangash area," the BJP leader said.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa also lashed at the Congress Party for including Tytler in the party's ongoing "Bharat Jodo Yatra". "More importantly, what type of change has come from then, when Manmohan Singh removed him from his government, on being accused in Nanavati commission, to today in 2022 when he has been made the biggest hero of Bharat Jodo Yatra? It clearly shows that Congress hated Sikhs, still hates Sikhs and will keep hating us."

Asked about Tytler's allegations of people politicising the matter, Sirsa said, "there might be nothing left for them but there is a lot for us. We are yet to get justice. Sachin Kumar also used to say this. But today he is in Tihar Jail," adding that Jagdish Tytler will also be in Tihar Jail and his third partner Kamal Nath will also be in Tihar Jail. "And this Tytler will soon be behind bars as Sachin Kumar also used to say that I am not involved and today he is behind bars for the last 4-5 years," Sirsa sad reiterated.

Earlier today former Union Minister Tytler sparked controversy as he participated in an All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting which was attended by KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, and Shakti Singh Gohil among others. Walking out of the AICC meeting Tytler told ANI, "is there any FIR (in 1984 anti-Sikh riots) against me? CBI has also given me clearance. Some are only doing politics...Yes, I will join the (Bharat Jodo Yatra), and I will be with the party until my last breath."

In the meeting, party leaders discussed the itinerary of the Rahul Gandhi-led over 3,500-km-long foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir aimed at boosting party moral and improving popular contact. Tytler had once held key party posts and was a minister in the central government under the Congress, with Minister of State for Overseas Indian Affairs, being the last post from which he resigned. (ANI)

