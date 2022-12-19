Rape convict Kuldeep Sengar moves High Court seeking interim bail for daughter's marriage

Expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar moved a plea before the Delhi High court seeking interim bail for his daughter's wedding in February 2023. Sengar Singh Sengar is a convict in a minor's rape case. He was convicted and awarded a life sentence for raping a minor in Unnao in 2017.

A division bench comprising justices Sidharth Mridul and Talwant Singh listed the matter before another bench of which justice Talwant Singh won't be a member. The matter is to be listed before another bench on December 22.

Kuldeep Sengar has sought interim bail for his daughter's wedding. His daughter's wedding is in February and ceremonies would start in January 2023 itself. Sengar was also convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in the case of custodial death of the father of the victim of the rape case.

His appeal against the conviction and sentence is pending before the High Court. Earlier on March 31, the Delhi High Court had issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and others on the bail plea of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

The bench comprising Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar issued notice to CBI and the victim in the case. Advocate N Hariharan submitted before the bench that the petitioner has been long incarcerated in this case and that he has been in jail for the last four years.

The bench asked about the sentence in this case. To which Hariharan submitted that the petitioner is awarded a life sentence. He argued that the gravity of this case was enhanced the moment POCSO was invoked. Though the reality is that the victim was not a minor on the day of the incident. Hariharan further submitted that the victim and her mother have filed affidavits stating that the victim was not a minor on the day of the incident.

