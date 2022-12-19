Left Menu

Gold gains Rs 231; silver climbs Rs 784

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 20:11 IST
Gold gains Rs 231; silver climbs Rs 784
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold price rose Rs 231 to Rs 54,652 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 54,421 per 10 gram.

Silver also climbed Rs 784 to Rs 68,255 per kilogram.

''Gold prices traded higher in the Asian trading hours. Comex gold prices are trading up by 0.32 per cent at USD 1,795 per ounce,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,795.8 per ounce while silver was up at USD 23.30 per ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
2
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022