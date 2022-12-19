Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-12-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 20:37 IST
Strong will can overcome any challenge: Kovind
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
Former president Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that resilience and strong will help in overcoming any challenge, be it of the remoteness of location or financial difficulties.

Speaking at an award function of the Sadin Pratidin Group, he stressed the need to recognise the achievements by people who contribute to the nation and humanity at large.

''If there is strong will and determination, anything can be achieved. One can be from a remote location or have financial difficulties, but with resilience, all challenges can be overcome,'' he said.

He cited the examples of sporting stars from the Northeast -- Mary Kom, Mirabai Chanu, Hima Das and Lovlina Borgohain, who have overcome adverse situations to reach the top spot.

''When people work for the nation and humanity, recognition at any level is a major boost,'' Kovind said.

He appreciated the Sadin Pratidin Group for instituting the 'Achiever Awards', which he presented to people who made notable contributions in different fields.

Kovind also spoke about the rich natural resources of the region, and praised the people for living in harmony with nature.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

