EU countries agree gas price cap, Czech Republic says
Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 21:09 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
European Union nations' energy ministers have agreed a gas price cap, a spokesperson for the Czech Republic said on Twitter on Monday.
The deal follows weeks of talks on the emergency measure that has split opinion across the bloc as it seeks to tame the energy crisis. The Czech Republic holds the EU's rotating presidency and chaired the negotiations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Czech
- European Union
Advertisement