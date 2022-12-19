Left Menu

Bihar: 10-year-old girl raped, mutilated body found in pit

The disfigured body of a 10-year-old girl, who was missing since last week, was found dumped in a pit in Pokharbhinda village, Bagaha, Bihar on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 22:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The disfigured body of a 10-year-old girl--suspected to have been gang-raped-- has been recovered from a pit in Pokharbhinda village in Bihar's Bagaha, said police on Sunday. The matter came to light when the girl's body was spotted buried in a pit on the bank of a river on Sunday morning. Villagers gathered at the spot and immediately informed the police.

As per the deceased mother, Nainmati Devi's statement given to the police, the minor had gone missing on December 15. The woman in her statement to the police alleged that the incident happened when she had gone to a wedding. She further said that a person named Jitan Yadav called her and asked her to send her daughter to collect the straw kept in the field.

After that, the man took her to the field on the pretext of work, and since then her daughter disappeared, she added. "As my daughter did not return home till late, I approached the Patkhauli police station to register a complaint but my complaint was not accepted even though I gave names of three men involved in this."

"All those men raped my daughter and strangled her to death and then buried her in a pit with JCB, but the Patkhauli police station head threw the application and also beat my son," Nainmati told the police. Meanwhile, Ramlakhan Singh, Patkhauli Police Officer said "A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) which include the names of the people being accused."

"The body was in the school dress only and has been sent for autopsy. A probe is underway into the matter," Patkhauli Police Officer said. The villagers expressed a lot of resentment after the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

