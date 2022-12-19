BJP to launch 'Mandi Chalo Abhiyaan' in Odisha on Dec 22

Opposition BJP on Monday said it will launch 'Mandi Chalo Abhiyaan' on December 22 to protest ''exploitation of farmers in state-run paddy procurement centres''.

State BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said party supporters and leaders would stage protests on December 21 and submit memoranda to all sub-collectors of 58 sub-divisions over the issue.

''Our party leaders and workers will visit different mandis from December 22-28 and protest the exploitation of farmers,'' he said, alleging there was an ''unholy nexus'' between government officials and millers.

He claimed that farmers were forced to go for distress sale of paddy after being harassed in mandis, and that many of them sold their produce to traders in neighbouring Chhattisgarh as they did not get adequate Minimum Support Price in the state.

He said BJP will hit the streets in a big way in January if the farmers' issue is not resolved at the earliest.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty dismissed the allegations and said the BJP was trying to mislead farmers.

''Odisha BJP leaders did not learn a lesson from the farmers of Padampur in the recently concluded bypoll. The farmers of the state know very well who is protecting their interests,'' he added.

