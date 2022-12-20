ABVP students stage protests at MP Medical Science University over examinations

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demonstrated on Monday at Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University in support of several demands. ABVP also vandalized the Chamber of the Vice Chancellor of the University.

Vice Chancellor Dr Ashok Khandelwal said, "Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad demonstrated inside Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University regarding various demands of the students. Demonstrations were held in the past as well." He said that ABVP also vandalized the Chamber of the Vice Chancellor of the University. ABVP has been continuously warning the university administration regarding the delay in the examinations and their results in the university.

He further said, "Today the police had to be called during the protest and if the students give their memorandum, then we can solve their demands." ASP Sanjay Aggarwal said, "Students had come here to protest, if the university management comes with a report, then we will take action after checking the CCTV." (ANI)

