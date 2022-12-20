Admin push helps locally-made J&K products find global markets

In the past three years the 'brand Jammu and Kashmir' has become popular across the country and the world. Local products of J&K have flooded the markets and their demand is increasing with each passing day, say reports. This upturn in demand has given a new lease of life to the locally-made products of J&K. Youth are coming forward with new ideas and innovations to harness the potential of local goods in the Union Territory.

The concept to promote 'brand J&K' was conceived by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government after it abrogated the special status of J&K under Article 375 of the Constitution and divided the state into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh on August 5, 2019. Recently the Jammu and Kashmir administration had formed an expert committee to frame an export promotion policy for the Union Territory with an aim to increase annual agricultural exports from the region.

The panel will identify agricultural commodities and increase the agricultural exports from Rs 190 crore currently to Rs 3,000 crore over the next five years. It would also develop commodity-specific export promotion recommendations, which shall include strategic and operational aspects of the export and shall also provide all necessary technical inputs to the agriculture production department. The new policy has been envisaged for the purpose of promoting 'brand Jammu and Kashmir' for its pristine agro-climatic conditions, uniqueness and near-organic quality.

The export policy will focus on market access initiatives through assistance by export promotion organisations, trade promotion organisations, national level institutions, research institutions, universities, laboratories and exporters for enhancement of exports by accessing new markets or by increasing the share in the existing markets. The government wants to bring a paradigm shift in the approach from mere harvesting and selling of produce at the local level to a demand-driven supply activity, with focused attention on GI tagging, processing, stringent quality control, international certifications, traceability, branding and marketing of the produce.

After 2019, nine J&K products -- Kani Shawl, Pashmina, Sozini Craft, Papier-Macihe, Walnut Wood Carving, Khatamband, Hand Knotted Carpets, Kashmir Saffron and Basmati -- have been issued GI tag to fight counter branding. The GI-powered saffron and basmati rice have got worldwide acceptance and have helped in preserving its quality as well. Other products that are on the list of GI tagging include Kashmir's indigenous rice types, Honey and a few spices.

Besides issuing GI tags. the government has reduced procedural formalities for export transactions by way of fast processing of export-related documents like issuance of licenses and import, export codes. These steps were taken to integrate the Single Window Interface for Trade system with a Single Desk Portal. During the past three years, Jammu & Kashmir Trade and Export Policy has been restructured in line with the suggestions given by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations. (ANI)

