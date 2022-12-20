Rajasthan: Farmers protest during Bharat Jodo, demand loan waivers

A group of farmers in Rajasthan's Alwar held a protest during the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, demanding a waiver of their loans. Speaking to ANI, the farmers complained that the Rajasthan government has not fulfilled its promise of a farm loan waiver.

One of the farmers said, "Rahul Gandhi promised loan waivers for the farmers, but nothing has happened." "None of the promises were fulfilled. We are also facing water scarcity," another farmer said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover a distance of 3,570 km by next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress had claimed earlier. Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilise the party cadre and unite the general public against the alleged "divisive politics in the country".

So far, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, and is now in Rajasthan. It will culminate in Kashmir next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)