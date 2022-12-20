Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in J&K's Shopian
An encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists on Tuesday morning at Munjh Marg area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.
An encounter broke out between the security forces and the terrorists early Tuesday at Munjh Marg area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, said J&K Police.
Kashmir Zone Police tweeted from their official handle: "#Encounter started at Munjh Marg area of Shopian district. Police and Security Forces are on the job. Details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice ."
More details are awaited. (ANI)
