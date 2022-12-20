Left Menu

Haryana fog: Dy CM Dushyant Chautala's convoy car meets with accident

As per the sources, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala escaped unhurt. A commando in the convoy received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

ANI | Updated: 20-12-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 12:24 IST
Haryana fog: Dy CM Dushyant Chautala's convoy car meets with accident
The impacted vehicle. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A vehicle in the convoy of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala met with an accident in Dhandhoor village due to heavy fog while headed to Sirsa from Hisar, official sources confirmed. The accident took place late Monday. As per the sources, the deputy chief minister escaped unhurt.

A commando in the convoy received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The impacted vehicle was replaced. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022