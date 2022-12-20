Left Menu

Haryana Minister's Mercedes breaks down, Vij escapes 'miraculously'

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij escaped 'miraculously' Monday when the shock absorber of his Mercedes broke down en route to Gurugram on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

ANI | Updated: 20-12-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 13:01 IST
Haryana Minister's Mercedes breaks down, Vij escapes 'miraculously'
Anil Vij's car. (Photo/ Twitter post of Vij). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij escaped 'miraculously' when the shock absorber of his car broke into two pieces while he was travelling from Ambala Cantt to Gurugram

The minister took to Twitter and posted, "Escaped miraculously while traveling from Ambala Cantt to Gurugram when shocker of my official @MercedesBenzInd E200 broke into two pieces in moving car on KMP Road."

As per official sources, no one was injured in the Monday incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022