PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 13:43 IST
Gold futures gain Rs 208 to Rs 54,468
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold price on Tuesday increased by Rs 208 to Rs 54,468 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 208 or 0.38 per cent at Rs 54,468 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,482 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.35 per cent higher at USD 1,804 per ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

