'There should be no human trafficking or misbehaviour with children in madrasas,' says MP minister

"There is a concern that there should be no human trafficking or any other wrong behaviour with children," Minister Usha Thakur said.

ANI | Updated: 20-12-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 15:19 IST
MP Culture and Tourism Minister Usha Thakur. Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Culture and Tourism Minister Usha Thakur has retaliated to Congress MLA Arif Masood for his Saraswati Shishu Mandir remark during her Gwalior visit. Late Monday, Thakur told ANI, "There is no objection, get the Shishu Mandir checked. Shishu Mandir gives an intense initiation to patriotism and Sanatan culture.

It was hours after, Arif Masood told reporters that the government should clarify "which literature had been found wrong and where" following order of scrutiny of madrasas. "Earlier also they targeted madrasa and got it investigated. Do they find anything in it? Get it done again but also investigate the Saraswati Shishu Mandir," Masood had said. He was reacting to state Home Minister Narottam Mishra's Sunday remark that the study material of madrasas would be scrutinised.

Thakur lashed out saying: "A few Madarsa were found where anti-national activities were conducted. Some madrasas were not even recognized by the Madrasa Board. They were not even recognized by the education department." "Around 40 to 50 small children were kept in small rooms. There is a concern that there should be no human trafficking or any misbehavior with children in madrasas. That's why their syllabus should be checked. Besides, those madrassas which are not recognized should be closed," she added.

Masood had said: "This is baseless talk, it is only a political stunt nothing else. It is only a political polarisation to contest elections and to hide their failure, then they target madrasas. If you are targeting Madarsas then also have a look towards Saraswati Shishu Mandir how RSS's study is being taught there," Masood added. "Along with this, madrasas have not received grants for many years. The government should explain when the grants will be given if madrassas are found right. It hurts when targeted without reason. Those who do good work are defamed, then it hurts," the Congress leader said.

"This is the country of Mahatma Gandhi and it will run on his ideology. No one can stop the students from studying, they can read wherever they want," Masood added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

