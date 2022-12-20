CMFRI signs MoU to launch product from seaweeds to combat fatty liver disease

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here has signed an MoU for production of Cadalmin LivCure extract, a patent-protected nutraceutical product from seaweeds, to combat non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked with Emineotech, a private limited company dealing with health products, for commercial production and marketing, CMFRI said on Tuesday.

Dr A Gopalakrishnan, Director of CMFRI signed a license agreement with Evanjalist Pathrose, the Managing Director of Emineotech.

The product, made using an eco-friendly green technology to improve liver health, is the ninth nutraceutical developed by CMFRI and is claimed to be a unique blend of 100 per cent natural bioactive ingredients extracted from select seaweeds. ''CMFRI has already commercialised nutraceuticals to combat lifestyle diseases such as type-2 diabetes, arthritis, cholesterol, hypertension, hypothyroidism and osteoporosis besides an immunity booster,'' it said in a release.

Gopalakrishnan said there was an increasing demand for natural remedies against lifestyle diseases.

''Commercialisation of the product will be greatly beneficial to a large number of people suffering from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease as it helps improve liver health, reduce disposition of fatty substance and maintain other liver/ lipid parameters within the clinically acceptable limits,'' he said. The nutraceutical does not have any side effects as established by detailed preclinical trials, CMFRI said.

Dr Kajal Chakraborty, Principal Scientist at the Marine Biotechnology, Fish Nutrition and Health Division of the CMFRI led the research works to develop the product.

The product would hit the market within four months and would be made available on Amazon, Flipkart and other leading e-commerce platforms for online sale, apart from physical market networks across the country, Pathrose said. He further said that the company would also introduce initiatives for creating community awareness of the potential risk of non-symptomatic fatty liver disease and the benefits of natural cures, including lifestyle changes.

