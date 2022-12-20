Russian officials: gas flare at export pipeline put out
Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 18:00 IST
A gas flare at a Russian gas exporting pipeline where a blast occurred has been extinguished, the Emergencies Ministry in the Chuvashia region said on Tuesday.
It said a section of the Urengoi-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline had exploded during planned maintenance work.
