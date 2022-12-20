Left Menu

Widow strangles handicapped daughter to death, attempts suicide

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-12-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 19:47 IST
A widow allegedly strangled her handicapped daughter (14) to death and attempted suicide on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the 28-year-old widow committed the crime in her house near here, and then tried to hang herself. Her sister and neighbours rescued the mother and the daughter to a hospital where the doctors declared the girl dead on arrival while the 28-year-old is in an unconscious state, the police said. Investigation to find the reason for the extreme step has begun, they added.

