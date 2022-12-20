2006 Karontha violence case: Court acquits ashram Director Rampal, 22 others

Rampal, an accused in the 2006 violence case in the Karontha Ashram, was acquitted by the Rohtak district court on Tuesday due to lack of evidence along with 22 others. Rampal was booked under various sections including 302, 307, and 323 in connection with the violence in Karontha Ashram.

Rampal's lawyer JK Gakhar said that the court of Rohtak Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar has acquitted Sant Rampal due to lack of evidence, while three accused have been sentenced to two years each and have been fined Rs 5,000; the rest have died. Notably, on July 12, 2006, there was violence in Karotha Ashram, in which 64 people were injured and one died. The district court on Tuesday gave its verdict in the Karontha incident that took place in Rohtak about 16 years ago. The director of Satlok Ashram Karontha was acquitted.

"The police had received information in Karotha that the Panchayat had gathered there and there could be major violence, after which about 4,000-5,000 police personnel reached the ashram and there was violence in which a total of 66 people were injured and one died. The police could not prove that the person died due to the weapons found in the ashram," he said. "Due to lack of evidence, Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar acquitted 23 people including Rampal," the lawyer added.

Notably, Rampal's Bhakti Mukti Trust had opened Satlok Ashram in the village Karontha. This was opposed by the Arya Samajis and the surrounding villagers, but on July 12, 2006, a crowd gathered outside the Satlok Ashram in Karontha. There was a clash between the followers of Rampal and the Arya Samajists. (ANI)

