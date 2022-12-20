Left Menu

2006 Karontha violence case: Court acquits ashram Director Rampal, 22 others

Rampal, an accused in the 2006 violence case in the Karontha Ashram, was acquitted by the Rohtak district court on Tuesday due to lack of evidence along with 22 others.

ANI | Updated: 20-12-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 20:59 IST
2006 Karontha violence case: Court acquits ashram Director Rampal, 22 others
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rampal, an accused in the 2006 violence case in the Karontha Ashram, was acquitted by the Rohtak district court on Tuesday due to lack of evidence along with 22 others. Rampal was booked under various sections including 302, 307, and 323 in connection with the violence in Karontha Ashram.

Rampal's lawyer JK Gakhar said that the court of Rohtak Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar has acquitted Sant Rampal due to lack of evidence, while three accused have been sentenced to two years each and have been fined Rs 5,000; the rest have died. Notably, on July 12, 2006, there was violence in Karotha Ashram, in which 64 people were injured and one died. The district court on Tuesday gave its verdict in the Karontha incident that took place in Rohtak about 16 years ago. The director of Satlok Ashram Karontha was acquitted.

"The police had received information in Karotha that the Panchayat had gathered there and there could be major violence, after which about 4,000-5,000 police personnel reached the ashram and there was violence in which a total of 66 people were injured and one died. The police could not prove that the person died due to the weapons found in the ashram," he said. "Due to lack of evidence, Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar acquitted 23 people including Rampal," the lawyer added.

Notably, Rampal's Bhakti Mukti Trust had opened Satlok Ashram in the village Karontha. This was opposed by the Arya Samajis and the surrounding villagers, but on July 12, 2006, a crowd gathered outside the Satlok Ashram in Karontha. There was a clash between the followers of Rampal and the Arya Samajists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022