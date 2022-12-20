Left Menu

Retail inflation for rural workers rises to 6.99 pc in Nov

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 21:35 IST
Retail inflation for rural workers rises to 6.99 pc in Nov
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers rose to 6.87 per cent and 6.99 per cent, respectively, in November on annual basis mainly due to lower prices of certain food items. Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (consumer price index-agricultural labours) and CPI-RL (rural labourers) stood at 7.22 per cent & 7.34 per cent respectively in October, 2022 and 3.02 per cent and 3.38 per cent, respectively, during the corresponding month (November 2021) of the previous year, a labour bureau statement said.

Food inflation stood at 6.19 per cent and 6.05 per cent in November, 2022 compared to 7.05 per cent and 7 per cent respectively in October 2022 and 0.88 per cent and 1.07 per cent respectively during the corresponding month (November 2021) of the previous year, it stated.

The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for the month of November 2022 increased by 8 points each to stand at 1167 and 1178 points respectively.

The CPI-AL was at 1,159 points in October 2022, while CPI-RL was at 1,170 points.

The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from food group to the extent of 4.05 & 3.56 points respectively mainly due to an increase in prices of rice, wheat-atta, jowar, bajra, pulses, meat goat, mustard-oil, milk, ghee, onion, chillies dry, mixed spices, tea-readymade, etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022