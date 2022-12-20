Scoreboard: 5th T20I; Ind vs Aus

India Women Innings: Smriti Mandhana c Grace Harris b Darcie Brown 4 Shafali Verma c Sutherland b Gardner 13 Harleen Deol run out (Tahlia McGrath/Mooney) 24 Harmanpreet Kaur lbw b Sutherland 12 Richa Ghosh c Heather Graham b Gardner 10 Deepti Sharma c Gardner b Heather Graham 53 Devika Vaidya st Mooney b Heather Graham 11 Radha Yadav b Heather Graham 0 Anjali Sarvani c Gardner b Tahlia McGrath 4 Renuka Thakur Singh b Heather Graham 2 Rajeshwari Gayakwad not out 1 Extras: (W-7, NB-1) 8 Total: (10 wkts, 20 Overs) 142 Fall of Wickets: 4-1, 24-2, 47-3, 58-4, 70-5, 88-6, 88-7, 130-8, 137-9, 142-10.

Bowler: Darcie Brown 4-0-31-1, Kim Garth 3-0-21-0, Ashleigh Gardner 4-0-20-2, Alana King 4-0-34-0, Tahlia McGrath 2-0-17-1, Annabel Sutherland 1-0-11-1, Heather Graham 2-0-8-4.

