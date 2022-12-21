US STOCKS-S&P 500 closes slightly higher after four-day sell off

The S&P 500 closed slightly higher on Tuesday after four sessions of declines, but investors fretted about weak holiday shopping and rising bond yields added pressure after the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) surprise tweak of its monetary policy.

Fears about the economic impact of the Federal Reserve's plan to keep raising U.S. interest rates have weighed heavily on equities since its policy meeting last week. Adding to pressure on equity prices was an increase in U.S. Treasury yields after the BOJ made a surprise tweak to its bond yield control that allows long-term interest rates to rise more.

"The Bank of Japan's news moved the bond market and continues to have an impact," said Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer, Independent Advisor Alliance, Charlotte, NC. Investors were also worrying about the current quarter earnings season and the winter holiday shopping season.

"We came into it with some pretty reasonable expectations but retailers are having to do massive sales," said Carol Schleif, Deputy Chief Investment Officer, BMO family office in Minneapolis, Minnesota noting that this shopping season consumers are veering more toward "services and events - vacation tickets and restaurant gift certificates and things like that - as opposed to another sweater or another bag." Also Schleif noted that investors are wary after a volatile year in equities with the S&P on track for its biggest annual decline since the 2008 financial crisis.

"People have gotten their heads handed to them all year and they're not confident enough to want to step in," she said. "That's what leads to this push me pull you kind of market where it's up a little down a little and it's really hard for any segment of the investing public to want to get to want to spin a narrative they would put a whole bunch of money behind."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 4.32 points, or 0.11%, to end at 3,821.98 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.10 points, or 0.01%, to 10,547.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91.31 points, or 0.28%, to 32,850.57. The broader the Dow Jones Transport average was underperforming, and investors were closely monitoring FedEx Corp as the delivery company reports results after market close.

In September the company had spooked the entire market when it pulled its financial forecast and fueled fears of a global slowdown. In fixed income, U.S. Treasury prices fell after the BOJ's shock move, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rising to a three-week high of 3.71%.

Also on Tuesday, data showed

U.S. single-family homebuilding tumbled to a 2-1/2 year low in November and permits for future construction plunged as higher mortgage rates continued to depress housing market activity. General Mills Inc shares sank after quarterly sales at its high-margin pet business took a hit due to key retailers cutting back on inventory, overshadowing an increase in its full-year earnings and sales forecast.

Tesla Inc shares tumbled after at least three brokerages cut

the electric vehicle maker's target price on growing concerns of demand weakness and risk from Chief Executive Elon Musk's Twitter distraction. Wells Fargo & Co slid after U.S. regulators fined the lender $3.7 billion, citing widespread mismanagement of auto loans, mortgages and deposit accounts.

