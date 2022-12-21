BSF shoots down Pakistani drone, search operation launched

Border Security Force (BSF) troops shot down a drone that entered India from Daoke Border Outpost (BoP) in Amritsar sector from the Pakistan side on the International Border on Tuesday evening. "The Pak drone which had entered India at 1920 hrs in the AOR of BOP Daoke in the AOR of 144 Bn, Amritsar sector was found fallen this morning in Pak area, 20 meters in their territory opposite the AOR of BOP Bharopal. It hovered in the sky for a few minutes when counter-drone measures were taken and fell while returning," BSF said in a statement.

A search operation has been launched in the area. Further information is awaited.

Earlier on November 26, a suspected flying object coming from the Pakistani side was shot down by the security personnel deployed at Daoke Border Outpost (BoP) in Amritsar sector on India-Pakistan international border. Security personnel fired six rounds from their INSAS rifles and downed a drone.

Later, it was found to be a China-made Quadcopter DJI Matrice 300RTK brand drone, lying in the field near the border. A few cameras were also found fitted in the drone. In the last two months, Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down three drones in the Amritsar area.Till July this year, a total of 107 drones flying from across the border were spotted inside Indian territory as compared to 97 drones spotted last year, according to the BSF. Sixty-four such cases were reported in Punjab last year, 31 in Jammu, and two were seen crossing the Line of Control in Jammu. A total of 107 such incidents till July this year were reported including 14 in Jammu and 93 in the Punjab sector. (ANI)

