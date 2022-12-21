Goa govt identifying suitable land to set up permanent IIT Goa campus: CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the government will identify another land for setting up the permanent IIT campus in the coastal state after the Centre recently said the project site in Sanguem was not suitable. Notably, the plan to set up the permanent campus suffered setbacks on two occasions. In January 2021, the proposed IIT Goa campus project was shifted out of Shel-Melavali village in Sattari taluka following protests by villagers. On the latest occasion, the Centre claimed the site at Cotarlim village in Sanguem was ''inadequate'' to set up the facility. ''The IIT Goa campus would be set up for sure. We are identifying the suitable land to set up the facility," Sawant told reporters after attending the state cabinet meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)