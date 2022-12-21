Left Menu

J-K Waqf Board bans unauthorised photography, videography at Hazratbal

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-12-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 18:21 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has issued an advisory asking visitors not to take photos or videos of the revered shrine of Hazratbal here without permission.

J-K Waqf Board chairperson and BJP leader Darakshan Abdrabi has issued posters of the order which were put up around the shrine on Wednesday.

The diktat comes close on the heels of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid in the old city prohibiting men and women from sitting together in the park of the mosque.

The chairperson of the board could not be immediately contacted for a comment.

