Public welfare, equitable development top priorities of HP govt: Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday said that public welfare and equitable development are the top priority of the state government. "Classes would be started in Government College Khad from January 1, 2023, after completing the remaining work of the newly constructed building of this college," he said while inspecting the newly constructed building of Government College Khad during his tour to Haroli Assembly Constituency today.

He directed the officers of the Electricity Board and Public Works Department (Electrical Wing) to complete the remaining work of electrification of the college building at the earliest. Deputy Chief Minister also visited the site of the bridge to be constructed between Pandoga and Tiuri on the Swan River, Government Senior Secondary School Saloh, the proposed college campus site at Haroli, Government Senior Secondary School Laldi and accident-prone sites on Tahliwal-Polian-Jaijon road.

While addressing the gathering at Government Senior Secondary School Saloh Mukesh Agnihotri said, "Development, welfare and service to the poor were the top priorities of the state government." He asked the officers and employees to work in the spirit of public service as per the mission of the state government. He said that priority would be given to the development of infrastructure and basic facilities in all educational institutions of the Haroli Assembly constituency and that the Government Senior Secondary School Saloh would soon be developed as the first smart school of the state and smart classrooms, e-library and other facilities would also be made available here.

"Sports-related facilities would also be developed in the playground of Saloh Vidyalaya so that state-level sports competitions could be organized here in the near future and the Haroli festival would also be restarted soon in Haroli," he said. Deputy Chief Minister said that the skill development centre built at a cost of Rs. 26 crores would also be made functional.

"Apart from starting new bus services in various areas of the Haroli assembly constituency for the convenience of school children, long-distance inter-state bus routes would also be started from the Assembly segment." He said that every possible effort would be made to strengthen the health, road, education and transport sectors to facilitate the people of the Haroli Assembly constituency.

Mukesh Agnihotri said that the Sur-Tarang program would be restarted in Saloh Vidyalaya so that the hidden talents could be nurtured and a proper platform could be provided. (ANI)

