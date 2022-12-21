Left Menu

Lok Sabha passes bill to expand Chhattisgarh's ST list

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed with a voice vote after a brief debate. Opposition members said the government should have come with a comprehensive legislation.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to include some communities from Chhattisgarh in the Scheduled Tribe category. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed with a voice vote after a brief debate. Opposition members said the government should have come with a comprehensive legislation.

Replying to the discussion, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said the government has taken several steps for welfare of tribal community. He accused the Congress of neglecting the tribals and their welfare and said the Narendra Modi-led government is working with conviction for their betterment.

"The intention is clear that there should be a solution for the problems of the Scheduled Tribes across the country. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs was formed after Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the Prime Minister," Munda said. The Bill will amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, for the inclusion of various communities, in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Chhattisgarh.

The bill seeks to includes the Dhanuhar, Dhanuwar, Kisan, Saunra, Saonra, and Binjhia communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

