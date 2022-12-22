Left Menu

ULFA (I) active cadre apprehended by Assam Rifles from Arunachal Pradesh

"Based on a specific input regarding the likely movement of a cadre of ULFA (I) from areas across Indo Myanmar Border towards Noglo village, a Joint operation along with Tirap Police was launched. The column laid ambush on suspected routes of Infiltration," PRO said

ANI | Updated: 22-12-2022 08:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 08:33 IST
ULFA (I) active cadre apprehended by Assam Rifles from Arunachal Pradesh
Active cadre of ULFA (I) apprehended by Assam Rifles from Noglo Village, Arunacahl Pradesh on Wednesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One active cadre of United Liberation Front of Asom-Independant (ULFA-I) was apprehended by Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Spear Corps along with state police from Noglo Village in Arunachal's Tirap district on Wednesday, officials said. According to PRO(D) Tezpur, after the initial probe, the apprehended cadre will be handed over to Khonsa Police for further investigation.

"Based on a specific input regarding the likely movement of a cadre of ULFA (I) from areas across Indo Myanmar Border towards Noglo village, a Joint operation along with Tirap Police was launched. The column laid ambush on suspected routes of Infiltration," PRO said PRO further said that on 21 December, around 06:15 am, a suspected individual was seen moving from IMB towards Noglo village.

"The individual was challenged by the column, on which he tried to flee into the nearby Jungle. However, the individual was apprehended," he added. PRO added that during initial interrogation, it was revealed that he is an active cadre of ULFA (I), adding, he had moved from the Hachi camp and infiltrated from BP162.

"The arrest is a significant setback to illegal activities of ULFA (I) in the region," PRO said. More details awaited (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022