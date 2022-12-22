5 workers suffer burn injuries in TN lignite unit

At least 5 workers suffered burn injuries from heat emitted from a lignite bunker at the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC), an official said.

A bunker is a 'lignite handling system,' where the coal is stored and handled.

R Venukrishnan, chief manager, Thermal Unit, NLC said the injured, which included a permanent worker, suffered burn injuries when there was a ''spread'' of heat and that they have been admitted to a hospital.

A technical issue is suspected to have caused the incident. Power generation was not affected, he added. An enquiry is on.

NLC is located in Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu.

