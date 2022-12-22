Rooftop solar installations fall due to supply chain disruptions, other reasons: MNRE Minister

The rooftop solar capacity installations fell to 1.09 gigawatt during January-September 2022 due to reasons like supply chain disruption in solar modules and delay in tenders by state implementing agencies, Parliament was informed Thursday.

At 1.09 GW, the installation was over 4 per cent lower compared to 1.14 GW in the nine-month period of 2021, according to the data shared by Minister for New and Renewable Energy R K Singh in Lok Sabha.

''The reduction in rooftop solar capacity installation during 2022 compared to installations during 2021 as mentioned above is due to various factors including present supply chain disruption in solar modules, delay in tenders by state implementing agencies under Rooftop Solar Programme Ph-II, delays in approvals and installation of net-meters by DISCOMs, etc,'' Singh said in a written reply to a question.

The minister further said that his ministry has taken several steps to enhance rooftop solar installations in the country, which include following up with states/discoms to expedite approvals and installation of net-meters.

Other steps are simplification of procedure for installation of rooftop solar in the residential sector under Rooftop Solar Programme Ph-II, and launch of the national portal in July 2022 to simplify the procedure for installation, among others.

