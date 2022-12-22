Scotland passes bill to make it easier to change gender
Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 20:41 IST
Scotland's parliament on Thursday approved controversial reforms that make it easier for transgender people to change their legal gender, including removing the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria and lowering the minimum age to 16 from 18.
The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) bill passed by 86 votes to 39.
