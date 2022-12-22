Left Menu

Scotland passes bill to make it easier to change gender

Scotland passes bill to make it easier to change gender

Scotland's parliament on Thursday approved controversial reforms that make it easier for transgender people to change their legal gender, including removing the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria and lowering the minimum age to 16 from 18.

The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) bill passed by 86 votes to 39.

Also Read: Scotland's move to simplify gender change stirs strong views

